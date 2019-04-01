McConnell’s UofL visit draws hecklers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke Monday at the center at UofL named in his honor.
As he was speaking, McConnell was interrupted by a group of protesters, one of them saying she was a constituent of his here in Kentucky who was arrested for demonstrating in Washington, D.C.
“I am a constituent of Mitch McConnell,” the young woman said. “We are constituents. We are the youth of this future. And you refuse to meet with us. You arrested us in D.C., you refuse to meet with us.”
The group of about 10 young protesters left a moment later after singing, “Which side are you on now?” Many of them were wearing T-shirts that read “Look us in the eyes.”
McConnell responded by joking he didn’t know there would be entertainment at Monday’s event, adding “Welcome to America these days,” before introducing Monday’s guest speaker, former Virginia Governor and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
