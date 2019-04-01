Measure that would have required citizenship-test passage for HS diplomas shot down in Indiana

(WAVE) - Indiana state lawmakers have put the brakes on a measure that would have required Indiana students to pass the U.S. citizenship test to earn a high school diploma.
The proposed new graduation requirement had been approved by the Senate, but the House Education Committee eliminated it.
Committee members agreed that Indiana’s schools need more civics education.
But lawmakers concluded that an additional student test, particularly as a graduation requirement, is out of step with recent efforts to reduce the student testing burden.
