New lottery game Win Place Show being tested across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Lottery is testing out a new game that’s based on the results of live horse racing.
It’s called Win, Place Show. Here’s how it works:
You purchase a $2 quick pick ticket with the names and numbers of three racehorses, along with the race time and other track information.
If a horse wins, you win.
Since all tickets are Quick Picks, there is no handicapping skill involved.
The game features a daily race from one of 21 tracks in 14 states.
This week, Lexington’s Keeneland is the featured track.
The Kentucky Lottery is testing Win Place Show in 45 stores across Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky for the next 90 days.
