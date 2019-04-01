Several flights delayed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several flights slated to fly into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport were delayed Monday morning.
Southwest Airlines tweeted apologies to passenger who said flights were delayed citing a system issue.
Delta also responded to passengers citing a third party technology issue.
United Airlines replied and stated the airline had similar issues.
Passengers also experienced issues with American Airlines.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport spokeswoman Natalie Chaudoin confirmed there were several delays for multiple airlines.
Chaudoin advised anyone planning to fly Monday to monitor their flight status closely and to be mindful of showing up at the airport close to their scheduled departure time even if their flight was showing a delay.
