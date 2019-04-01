StormTALK! Monday Edition

Repeating our pattern from last week of starting off chilly, then warming up. The difference will be a more active storm track taking place over the next couple of weeks. This will prevent the cold blasts from causing much of an issue but it will keep rain chances up every few days. The plus side is that mild weather overall will win out...
_____________________________________________________________________________
Chances for rain/thunder this week... Mainly late Wednesday night into midday Friday. This is a southern low so we will be mainly on the cooler side of things. Scattered showers expected to take place during this time.
Toward the weekend, another system rolls in but this one will be a bit higher in latitude. This should allow for a warmer flow of air (highs well into the the 70s this weekend) with timing of rainfall arrival later Sunday. The longer this chance can hold out, the warmer we can get this weekend. 80 degrees anyone?!?! :)
The parade of low pressures continues the following week which means timing of these will be crucial to how Thunder Over Louisville works out weather-wise.
More on that on the Earliest Alert Video today found on ROKU and Firestick using the WAVE 3 NEWS APP.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.