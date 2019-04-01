Study: Managers say NCAA tournament increases staff morale, productivity in the office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Basketball mania is on the brain, despite a tough loss for the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team, and the University of Louisville’s women’s basketball team, in their respective Elite 8 performances.
As the Final Four matchups are set forget what you’ve heard before, a new survey says the tournament isn’t only good for the soul, but also for productivity.
Staffing firm Robert Half conducted a survey of nearly 3,000 senior managers at companies nationwide and found 72 percent of them say the March Madness hysteria has a positive impact on staff morale.
Fifty-two percent of managers who responded say they see productivity benefits.
While sports fans in WAVE Country are loud and proud, the survey found that Indianapolis tops the list when it comes to cities that love to celebrate this time of year.
According to the survey, Indianapolis tied with Des Moines when it comes to staff getting the largest morale boost. Indianapolis comes in at No. 2, tied with Austin, Texas and Chicago for having the most companies that celebrate sports.
Results also show 84 percent of companies surveyed organize activities around big sporting events, like the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Robert Half found that sports-related activities are a welcomed distraction, as long as employees are still accomplishing work related tasks.
