Technical issue halts flights for several carriers

(Gray News) - Technical issues have impacted several carriers Monday morning.
Southwest flights were impacted, though the airline’s social media has reported the issue has been resolved.
The FAA noted that several airlines are experiencing computer issues Monday morning.
United Airlines said “an outage ... is impacting our ability to create release paperwork...”
Delta is also having technological issues that are apparently ongoing and affecting operations.
Alaska Airlines is also experiencing issues, according to its social media account, and said it’s “working with the vendor to get the system back up.”
