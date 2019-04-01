1 teen still missing after Laurel County police find 2 other missing juveniles

LONDON, KY (WAVE) – After three juveniles were reported missing over the weekend in eastern Kentucky, two have been found safe. But one teen remains missing.
Police are still looking for 15-year-old Mark Fields. He was last seen Friday around 6 p.m. off Magee Road, which is about five miles south of London in Laurel County.
Officials did not share information about what Mark was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information about his location should call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
Dalton Robinson, 17, and Lindsey Couch, 12, were reported missing early Sunday morning from different locations.
The two were found together off Hazel Fork in neighboring Knox County on Monday morning, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. They are safe.
