2 teens charged in rock throwing incident for seriously injuring driver

BURLINGTON, KY (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced two juveniles who threw a large rock into the windshield of a car and left a man with serious injuries have been charged.
William Wehner, 64, was traveling on KY-237 (Northbend Road) near County Club Lane in Burlington, Kentucky, when the juveniles threw the rock into the windshield, deputies say.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Deputies said that this was the second reported incident of the evening in the area.
The juveniles, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, are both students at the Boone County Alternative Center for Education.
The 14-year-old is charged with assault and criminal mischief for his part in injuring Wehner and the damage to his vehicle. The 15-year-old is charged with complicity to assault for his involvement in the injury and criminal mischief for throwing a rock that caused damage to a vehicle in the first incident.
Wehner’s face was seriously injured but deputies say that he was able to pull his car off the roadway. Wehner was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Both juveniles are being held at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
