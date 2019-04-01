Travis leaves lasting impact on UK, as a different kind of one-and-done

“I wanted to see one more weekend," Calipari said. " I wanted Reid to be able to go back to Minnesota, which he deserved for what he’s done for this program and us.. To have a guy come to this program and absolutely trust - we never promised him he start or how many minutes. I don’t do that. But having enough trust to know and enough faith in himself to come here and then through the ups and downs... what a great lesson if anybody else was watching and all these young kids were watching.”