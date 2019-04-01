UK, Calipari agree to lifetime deal

(WAVE) - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will finish his coaching career in Lexington.
A UK spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor on Monday that the school has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with Calipari to finish his career at Kentucky.
TheAthletic.com’s Seth Davis reported earlier Monday that UK made the offer in response to a reported six-year, $48 million offer from UCLA.
The terms of Calipari’s new deal have not been disclosed, but a Forbes report last month said his current deal paid him more than $9 million per year, making the UCLA offer seem a bit of a head-scratcher.
Calipari’s Wildcats lost a heartbreaking Elite Eight game to SEC rival Auburn on Sunday to close out their season with a 30-7 record.
