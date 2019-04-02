Back and forth in New Albany over Mount Tabor Road project

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A neighborhood dispute over new sidewalks in New Albany has now spun into debate over where money is being spent and whether it will even be finished as planned.
Those concerns came from a resident who said she’s done her homework, as well as one council member who wanted to hear her out on the Mount Tabor Road project.
Resident Kelly Feiock said she filed a complaint with the Indiana Bureau of Auditors on Monday.
“The intersection and the east side of Mount Tabor Road has been put on hold,” Feiock claimed. “There is no plan, there is no funding.”
Feiock lives on that road, has watched the project unfold and brought what she stirred up to the city council Monday.
“Anybody know why the project was reduced from one mile to a half a mile?” Feiock asked. “Alright, how about $6.5 million that was initially proposed and now its $3.1 million -- what happened to the other $3.4 million? Anybody? Seriously? Tell me because you’re the councilmen?!”
Most of the council opted to not talk about it, wanting to move on to other items listed on the night’s meeting agenda, but one member spoke up.
”That explains the other $2 million that we allocated that no one speaks of anymore,” Councilman Dan Coffey said.
Coffey said it is unfair to residents that their council isn’t on top of things.
“I am angry,” Coffey said. “I’ve been asking those same questions and I haven’t gotten a straight answer.”
Coffey said the mayor hasn’t been upfront. He claimed the state offered to get construction up to speed, but the city engineer has yet to jump on that offer.
Mayor Jeff Gahan said Coffey hasn’t brought those concerns to him or anyone with the city.
Gahan said the project is going as it should.
He said the project has been in the works since 2013 and the first phase should be finished in mid-July.
Gahan claimed the Feiouk family has been opposed to the project from the beginning. He also wanted to make it clear that Coffey is running for mayor.
