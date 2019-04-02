As a budget over hall looms, one neighborhood is pushing forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A unique addition is unveiled in Shelby Park, a neighborhood working to differentiate itself. Public-private projects are breathing new life into the neighborhood.
The Hinson family has young boys and bought a house in Shelby Park about two years ago. A new music garden added to their nearby park and the Logan Street Market a few blocks away make them feel good about their decision.
One of the Hinson boys is a full-time wheel chair user, so it is not as easy for him to explore his neighborhood.
"One of the things that has always been really important to my husband and I is that our kids experience genuine diversity," Erin Hinson said.
The Hinsons' mother advocated for a music garden with wheel chair accessible paths.
Funding from PNC and Metro government made her vision a reality.
"Adding things like this and the Logan Street Market are just going to further invite people into this neighborhood that maybe people forgot about," Hinson said.
Hinson said she hopes people of all different abilities will experience the neighborhood she is trying to make better.
“We want to bring in as much diversity as we can into this space and as much international feel that we can,” Sarah Height with Logan Street Market said.
Height said the Logan Street Market aligns with the neighborhood goals and says construction is set to finish before June. The space has come a long way since December and has most of the vendor spots secured.
Founder Mike Safai is funding the project and says the goal isn't to make money, it's about long-term commitment.
"The city of Louisville could not have done this on its own financially because of the other budget challenges that we have," Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said.
Sexton Smith said now more than ever private institutions needs to step up to make the city a better place.
“This shows our growth as a community,” Hinson said. “Accessible and inclusive play is good for everybody.”
