Clark County could get new courts sooner than expected

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - An amendment to an Indiana house bill could mean Clark County gets two new much-needed circuit court judges a year and a half earlier than expected, leaving local officials scrambling to address space and other issues before they're sworn in.
Indiana HB 1155, authored by Rep. Terry Goodin, D-Austin, calls for two additional Clark County circuit courts, bringing the total to six from its current four. The legislation came after local judges and representatives approached lawmakers about the need — Clark County has been determined to be among the most in need of new courts out of the state's 92 counties.
Data from the 2017 Indiana Weighted Caseload Measurement Study shows that Clark County circuit courts heard on average 38 percent more cases than for which it had staff. Court officials have reported that cases had to be delayed due to the crowded dockets.
The original bill called for the two new judges to be elected in 2020 and take office in 2021, giving the county time to prepare for the additions. The biggest challenge would be finding space for the new courts amid issues of an already crowded government building, officials say.
But an amendment authored by Sen. Chris Garten passed March 21 pushes the timeline up for the new courts. If the bill passes as written, the new judges would be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the coming months and be seated July 1. The first election for the positions would be in 2024, to keep the courts' election cycles balanced.
Garten said it was the long-pressing need and the overwhelming support the bill has received in both houses and from community leaders that led him to push for a quicker resolution.
"This is something that government needs to move fast on," Garten said. "The reality is this is just the right thing to do. Our kids need it, our community and our taxpayers need it. We've got to ease the pain of these four circuit courts right now. I didn't see any reason to continue to push that off."
Vicki Carmichael, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 judge and presiding judge for the county, said she's been hopeful throughout the process; the bill has garnered bipartisan support from lawmakers who have long known of the need. But she's concerned the expedited implementation could create bigger issues, at least initially.
"We thought we had another year and a half to get ready," she said. "Can we do it? Of course we can, but it's not going to be easy. It's not something that I think any of us anticipated.
"We need the courts, but we need the time to make it work and get the cases allocated the way they should so it maximizes everybody's time and availability."
Carmichael said she'd hoped to have time to work with the new judges once elected to determine the best way to reallocate the existing caseload. If the bill passes as amended, she'll have to get the new case allocation finished in the next few weeks to give the Indiana Supreme Court time for review before July.
"Right now, we're looking at numbers trying to figure out where we are case-wise to even see what is feasible," she said.
Addressing the space issues is something the county has already been working on, both to help ease the current squeeze and to make room for the new courts if the bill is approved. But Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said it's not something that will be done by July, and it's likely judicial or county offices may be doubling up.
"We don't want to lease something and have to move again so our option right now might be to share some kind of space," he said.
The Clark County Municipal Government Center on Court Avenue currently holds all four circuit courts, the Clark County jail and county government offices.
With space as tight as it is, the commissioners contracted with RQAW Architecture last year for a feasibility study into current and future needs.
The report found that "most of the departments this study focused on are, in general, short of space," and recommended that the county pursue a new build to relocate the county offices. This is based partly on cost and existing infrastructure — renovations to the existing building were estimated between $5 million and $7 million. While other locations were considered in the study, they have been taken off the table because of unavailability or high cost to renovate.
The commissioners sent out a request for proposals at the beginning of March for contractors to build a roughly 30,000 square-foot government center with an architect to be selected by the end of April.
Carmichael said she reached out to Goodin after the amendment was passed, to determine if the timeline can be extended for seating the judges.
As the bill's original author, Goodin may file a motion to concur with the amendment or to dissent. If he concurs, the bill will go to a House vote. If he dissents, the bill must go before a committee to try to reach an agreement. If no agreement can be reached, the bill will die.
Goodin could not be reached for comment by press time.
