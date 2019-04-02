1 confirmed dead in house fire in Glasgow

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A person and a dog have died after a house fire in Barren County.
According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to 960 Boatman Road around 1:00 Tuesday morning.
When first responders arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.
The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called after firefighters found a body inside the burned home. Police also said they found, what they believed to be a dog, dead inside the burned home.
The body was transported to the State Medical Examiners Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
The identification of the person has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police say no foul play is suspected.
