Criminal justice reform advocates, Bevin celebrate First Step Act with Trump

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump noted Monday night that many have said criminal justice reforms, similar to the First Step Act, could not be achieved.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was among those at the White House celebrating the fact that they now have been.
“A lot of governors are here,” Trump said, as he introduced guests. “Some we’re going to leave out because I don’t like them, but that’s okay, I’ll get to like them. Kentucky governor -- a man I do like -- Matt Bevin.”
Standing in the White House behind the president at the event were some people who not long ago were behind bars.
Bevin said the First Step law prepares inmates for the outside world and fill jobs demanded in a growing economy.
“It’s overdue,” Bevin said. “It’s important that we address this. It’s never the intent to have men and women -- millions of them -- become second and third class citizens. We need to find ways for everybody to pursue the American dream.”
A dream lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hope will now be easier to achieve.
The First Step Act gives federal judges more discretion when it comes to sentencing some drug offenders. It also increases education and treatment programs for inmates in the system.
"They will be ready to get a job instead of turning back to a life of crime," Trump said.
Criminal justice reform advocate Shelton McElroy, a formerly incarcerated Kentuckian who attended the event, said he looks forward to seeing reforms expanded into other courtrooms and prisons.
“To take bits and pieces, or to take that legislation and model it and incorporate it on a statewide level,” McElroy said.
McElroy said he was invited to the president’s event Monday for his role, and those he works with, in getting the ball moving when it came to the First Step Act.
He said he's excited about the action in Washington.
While some pieces of criminal justice reform, like the restoration of felon voting rights, fell flat in Frankfort this year, McElroy said he's motivated because the conversation is heating up.
“To look at our legislators wrestle with criminal justice polices, to me I’m encouraged,” McElroy said.
Both Trump and Bevin said they want to see additional reforms put in place.
They said they want to see more legislation that could help those newly out of prison reintegrate into society.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.