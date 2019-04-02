Family of victim in cold case pushing for answers twelve years later

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The family of a woman who was found dead more than a decade ago is pushing for answers in her cold case.
Kimberly Ann Hall-Burke was found dead in April 2007. A 15-year-old found her body in a wooded area off of Knox Street in South Fairmount.
Police, at the time, said they believed that the mother-of-two had been there awhile.
“Somebody knows something. Somebody’s holding something back," said Dawn Hall, Hall-Burke’s sister.
Near the end of her life, Hall-Burke, who was known to some as “Pearl,” was living a lifestyle that could be considered dangerous, according to relatives. They said she struggled with substance abuse.
Investigators said that Hall-Burke’s death was suspicious.
“Detectives had said that when they did find her, someone had put her there, from the way she was found dead," said Heather Tutin, Hall-Burke’s daughter.
Still, her family members said they do not know much. They do not know how Hall-Burke died, why she ended up where she did and who played a role in her death.
“All these years of what could have been, what would be if she was here. Just not getting closure that we need," said Tutin.
More than 10 years later, Hall-Burke’s loved ones remain optimistic that one day, the truth will be told.
They are hosting a vigil this week, for the first time ever, with the organization U Can Speak For Me. It will be taking place on Hall-Burke’s birthday.
They hope that some day soon, the cold case will become a closed case.
“Do what’s right and try to bring some closure to our homes, our hearts, our mindset because it’s really horrible, and it’s tormenting, because I miss her like crazy," said Hall.
The vigil is Wednesday night at 6 p.m. along Knox Street.
If you have any information on the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
