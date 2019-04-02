Man dies in crash near GE Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died following a crash near GE Appliance Park.
The crash was reported in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said when officers arrived they found a GMC Terrain collided with the rear of a semi truck.
The driver of the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Traffic has been shut down around the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Washington said no charges are expected to be filed.
