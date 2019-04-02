Firefighter killed in crash near GE Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died following a crash near GE Appliance Park has been identified.
Joseph Dosker Jr., 29, was killed in the crash in the 4000 block of Buechel Bank Road around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington said when officers arrived they found Dosker’s GMC Terrain collided with the rear of a semi truck.
Dosker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dosker was a firefighter at the Buechel Fire Department, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis.
The crash remains under investigation. Washington said no charges are expected to be filed.
Funeral arrangements for Dosker are pending.
