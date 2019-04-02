FORECAST: It gets warmer, but rain chances increase, too

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Delightful as promised with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies Tuesday. We’ll stay clear overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the city and upper 30s in the suburbs.
While we’ll see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday, the temperatures will be even warmer with highs approaching 70 degrees.
The climb continues on Thursday before the next front arrives with a rain chance late Thursday into Friday.
Keeneland opens Thursday, and all eyes on opening weekend will showcase delightful weather Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms return to my outlook by late Sunday as temperatures remain warm.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, not as cool as last night. LOW: 42°
WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, warmer. HIGH: 69°
THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, showers late (60% chance). HIGH: 72°
IN THE APP
- Warming temperatures will bring increase in rain chances
- WEEKEND: Another rain chance before the weekend is up
- EARLIEST ALERT: Thunder Over Louisville
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.