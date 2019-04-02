FORECAST: Week-long warm up ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After waking up to cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s, we'll see clouds decrease as we warm into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.
Skies stay mainly clear overnight while we cool back down into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Clouds roll right back in Wednesday as the warm up continues.
Highs flirt with 70 Wednesday through Friday before soaring into the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.
Showers creep into the region late Thursday sticking around through early Friday.
Another batch of rain is expected as the weekend ends.
TODAY: Decreasing Clouds; Warmer; HIGH: 60°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 42°
WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Warm; HIGH: 69°
