Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore announces campaign for reelection

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After two terms as mayor, Jeffersonville's top politician is throwing his hat in the ring once again.
Tuesday evening, supporters of Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore will fill the Firefighters Union Hall in Jeffersonville, calling on him for four more years as he announces his campaign for reelection.
Moore said he’s accomplished a lot in the past eight years, turning Veterans Parkway into a booming retail area and revitalizing the downtown, including the creation of the NoCo arts and cultural district.
The Gateway Project will turn an unused part of 10th street downtown and put in a Starbucks, restaurants and a hotel. The area east of the 265 interchange is exploding with development as the area is being developed, with a new Xscape movie theater recently breaking ground near Growler USA.
Moore says with the city’s growth, improvements to major roads like East 10th and Holmans Lane have become necessary. That roadwork has brought headaches for residents but he said both they and the community will benefit soon when that wraps up.
If reelected, Moore said he wants to focus on finding something new for the former Jeff Boat site and ensuring Jeffersonville's booming growth continues its trend.
"You get four years to take this job. And if you’re going to do some projects and make this city better, there’s going to be some grief that goes along with it,” Moore said. “So after 7 and a half years of being the mayor, I can say look what we’ve done. We’ve accomplished a whole lot, there’s still more to do.”
The city of Jeffersonville looks much different in 2019 than it did in 2011 when he first took office, Moore said. He hopes to continue that growth and change over the next four years.
You can follow along his campaign for reelection on social media at “I’m 4 Mike Moore” on Facebook or on his website.
