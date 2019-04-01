Judge to rule on NKY student lawsuit against health dept. about chicken pox vaccine

UNION, KY (FOX19) - A judge could rule in the next 24 hours on a lawsuit by a northern Kentucky Catholic high school student against the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Jerome Kunkel, 18, is suing the health department and a slew of other defendants after he claims he was told he couldn’t play basketball for Assumption Academy because of his lack of vaccinations.
If he wins the lawsuit, the health department would no longer be able to keep teens who have not received the Varicella Virus vaccination, away from school.
An outbreak of 32 cases of the chicken pox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Assumption Academy prompted the health department to ban all students without proof of immunity from the school for 21 days.
The ban began after the last student or staff member contracted the virus.
Kunkel claims the vaccine is against his beliefs because he believes it’s “derived from aborted fetal cells,” and calls that “immoral, illegal, and sinful.”
The National Catholic Bioethics Center says the vaccine is OK because it doesn’t actually contain aborted cells.
Kunkel, a senior at Assumption Academy, has been out of school since March 15.
The lawsuit claims that Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is an elementary school across the street from Assumption, and that no cases have been confirmed at Assumption.
The lawsuit claims that in February, after a couple of cases had popped up at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Assumption’s principal was informed by the NKY Health Department that no one in the school could participate or attend extra curricular activities unless they were tested and it was determined they were immune to chicken pox.
Kunkel says he was not allowed to play basketball as a result of the ban.
His attorney claims Kunkel was discriminated against and ‘targeted’ because of his religious beliefs.
“Mr. Kunkel has genuinely and sincerely held religious beliefs that have been fundamentally infringed upon,” he said.
He asked the court to enter an injunction so every child without the vaccination can return to school, calling the health department’s decision an abuse of office.
Prosecutors disagreed, saying Kunkel’s right to practice religion doesn’t give him, or any of the other students, a right to put others at risk.
“We respect their right under the statute to refuse to be vaccinated. However, that particular form that they signed, that the state prepared, specifically advises them, in the event of an outbreak, your child can be taken out of school.”
“It’s something everyone should be doing, looking into their faith, challenging the health department to come out with stuff that’s acceptable by everyone," Kunkel said.
