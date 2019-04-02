LIST: Kentucky cracks top 5 among most stressed-out states in America

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another list, another unfavorable result for the Commonwealth.
Wallethub.com, an online hub for all things data, says Kentucky is the fourth-most stressed out state in America.
Indiana was closer to the middle of the pack, checking in at No. 17.
Wallethub considered stress related to work, money, family and health and safety.
Louisiana was the most stressed-out state, while Minnesota was the least.
Other notes from Tuesday’s report include:
+ Kentucky ranked third in fewest average hours of sleep per night
+ Kentucky ranked second in highest percentage of adults in fair or poor health.
+ Kentucky ranked fourth in highest percentage of population living in poverty.
In November, Wallethub listed Kentucky as the fourth-most obese state in America.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.