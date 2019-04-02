2 Lucky for Life winning tickets sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Louisville.
The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 9 – 19 – 22 – 33 – 41 with a Lucky Ball of 4.
Each winner will receive $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years, according to the Kentucky Lottery. The winnings would become a part of the winner’s estate if they die before that time frame.
The retailers have not been released but each one will receive a $5,000 prize for selling winning tickets.
The winners have 180 days to come forward and claim the prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.