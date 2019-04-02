More beds, affordable housing needed to solve Louisville’s homeless problem

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Homeless outreach workers said most of the people moved out by the city’s cleanup of a camp on Monday morning are moving on to other homeless camp locations.
By early afternoon, there was no obvious evidence there was ever a homeless camp at Jefferson and Jackson Streets.
City crews carted away loads of trash and abandoned belongings before pressure washing the sidewalks.
“Once the water dries, it’s back to what it was before people started sleeping here,” Hip Hop Cares Outreach Founder Jeff Gill said. “They just kind of pick up where they left off here. Just a different location.”
Outreach experts say a shortage of affordable housing is at the root of the city’s homeless problem.
“Even if you focus on those with the greatest need, we need 35,000 more housing units,” Natalie Harris, Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director, said. “But we’re also saying now, because that hasn’t happened and we’ve let that continue so long, we’ve reached the point where our homeless population exceeds our shelters. So we also need, we would estimate another 200 homeless beds.”
