New 2020 Ford Escape unveiled

DEARABONE, MI (WAVE) - Ford has unveiled the 2020 Ford Escape. The Ford Escape, the world’s first hybrid SUV, debuted in 2005.
The 2020 model brings back two hybrid choices, a standard hybrid and a plug-in variant, and introduces technologies ranging from drive modes and driver-assist features to electric vehicle ingenuity and on-board connectivity.
The new vehicle also introduces a new sliding second-row seats that enable best-in-class second-row legroom and as much as 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space.
The new model of SUV features new selectable drive modes and Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technology; available features include a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a first-for-Ford in North America heads-up display and first-in-class driver-assist features Active Park Assist 2.0 and Evasive Steering Assist.
Every model in the lineup, whether powered by one of two EcoBoost® engines or the all-new hybrid powertrains, targets an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank. The standard hybrid with front-wheel drive targets best-in-class EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles.
Gas engine-powered models, as well as the standard hybrid, are available with all-wheel drive.
