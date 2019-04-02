New park being built in Indiana to remember 2 girls killed in 2017

(WAVE) - The families of two Indiana girls, murdered while on a hike two years ago, are hoping to find healing through a new memorial park.
Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near Delphi in 2017.
The case made national headlines, but the killer has never been caught.
“But this is how we chose to survive this terrible tragedy,” said Diane Erskin, the grandmother of Abby Williams. “By creating something beautiful.”
The Abby and Libby Memorial Park will have three ballfields, two parks and an amphitheatre. Construction just began, and the families said they hope parts of the park might open this summer.
“Hopefully this complex will not only be healing for our families, it will be a place where other families who have lost loved ones or had violence touch their lives could plant a tree or something beautiful that their lives can be commemorated the way we are choosing for our girls,” Erskin said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.