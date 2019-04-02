Online petition calls for sheriff to step down after second DUI arrest

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Breckinridge County are making their feelings known about their frustrations with their local sheriff who has been arrested twice for DUI.
Stephen Schick, Sr. stared an online petition on change.org, demanding the resignation/removal of Sheriff Todd Pate.
WAVE 3 News reported in March that Pate was arrested and charged with DUI, after a two vehicle crash on KY 259 in Breckinridge County. An arrest report said Pate's blood alcohol content was .159.
Pate's attorney told WAVE 3 News Pate was entering a rehabilitation program in Tennessee.
Pate also pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in 2015.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 425 people signed the online petition. The petition says Pate is a danger to the public and himself. It also says Pate has no business holding others accountable to the laws that he himself violates.
WAVE 3 News did try to get a comment from the sheriff's office but, were told that they have no comment.
