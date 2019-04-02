4 penguins hatched at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four new little penguins are will soon be on display at the Louisville Zoo.
Two of the chicks are being raised by their parents while the other two, a 73-day-old male named Pearl and a 68-day-old female named Squirt, are being hand-raised by zookeepers.
The other two penguins have not been named yet but are both males and both 74 days old.
Little penguins typically lay two eggs but only raise one offspring. After the first healthy chick hatches the second chick often dies, so zookeepers removed two of the eggs to help them survive.
Penguin Cove opened at the Louisville Zoo in 2016 and is home to a dozen little penguins.
The current hatch increases the flock by 50 percent.
