Police surround home in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police have surrounded a home in Jeffersontown.
A man barricaded himself inside of a home on Watterson Trail, near Caldwell Drive, close to Jeffersontown’s Gaslight Square, around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Traffic has been shut down in the area.
Officers have not said why they responded the home but LMPD’s SWAT and hostage negotiation team are on the scene.
