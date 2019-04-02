Report: McConnell says closing border with Mexico would be ‘catastrophic’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has spoken out against the president’s push to close the southern border with Mexico, according to a report from NBC News.
President Donald Trump told NBC reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday he is “100 percent” ready to shut down the border in an effort to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.
McConnell told NBC he agrees with the president there is a crisis at the border, but does not support shutting it down.
“Closing down the border would have potentially catastrophic economic impact on our country," he told NBC.
Experts agree, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce numbers show the U.S. and Mexico trade about $1.7 billion in goods every day.
Trump acknowledged Tuesday that shutting down the border would negatively affect the economy.
“But let me give you a secret," Trump told NBC. “Security is more important to me than trade.”
Trump told NBC reporters he did see Mexico make recent efforts to stop illegal border crossings.
“Mexico has as of yesterday made a big difference," he said. “They say they’re gonna stop them -- let’s see.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is against closing the border.
He told Politico on Tuesday he hopes “cooler heads will prevail.”
“It would be a disaster for (Trump) and a disaster for the country," Schumer said.
