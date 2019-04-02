Silver Alert canceled for 19-month-old Indiana boy

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-month-old boy who was believed to be in extreme danger.
Kayden Matthew Fresh, of Madison, Indiana, was reported missing after he was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 1.
Deputies believed he was with Jaxx Damian Falconberry, 28, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
The Silver Alert was canceled around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.