Silver Alert canceled for 19-month-old Indiana boy

Kayden Matthew Fresh, of Madison, Indiana, was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 1. He is believed to be with Jaxx Damian Falconberry, 28, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By Sarah Jackson | April 2, 2019 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 6:38 AM

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-month-old boy who was believed to be in extreme danger.

Kayden Matthew Fresh, of Madison, Indiana, was reported missing after he was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 1.

Deputies believed he was with Jaxx Damian Falconberry, 28, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The Silver Alert was canceled around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. No additional information has been released.

