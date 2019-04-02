Speed up! INDOT increases speed on parts of I-65, 265

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Your commute may be getting faster. Faster speed limits are now in place on 265 and on I-65 from the Ohio River up to Sellersburg.
From the Lewis and Clark Bridge on state road 265 and I-265 all the way to New Albany, you can now drive 65 miles an hour. From exit 9 in Sellersburg to the 265 interchange along I-65, you can now drive 70. And from the 265 interchange all the way close to exit 1 near the Ohio River, you can drive 65 miles an hour.
INDOT crews quickly changed out the signs on I-65 Tuesday morning.
Indiana State Police plan to have an extra police presence on roads to monitor the change in traffic and make sure things are moving safely.
“With the increase in speed, the chance is there that you could have a more significant crash,” said Sgt Carey Huls with Indiana State Police. "So,that’s why we want people to keep that in mind. Yeah, you may be used to traveling this every day. But we don’t want people to get in the state of mind that ‘I’ve traveled this same road for years, I know the situation through here’. It’s the same road but in essence, it’s also changed because it has a much faster speed limit now. So keep your eyes open, keep your eyes on the wheel, be alert.”
And while you may have noticed the speed limit increases, other drivers on the roads may not have. Huls said it’s important you keep a close eye on your own speedometer and traffic on the interstate to avoid any crashes.
