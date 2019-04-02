StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Toward ‘Thunder’ Weekend: More data today pointing to an exiting rain system Friday night with high pressure taking over Saturday. This could mean clouds early then clearing and cool. Warming up in the afternoon to the 50s/60s. A stronger system with strong warming will more in from the west by Sunday or Monday that following week. That system looks to have 70s/80s with it along with gusty winds. Thunderstorms would be likely as the core passes overhead.