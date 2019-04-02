UofL’s Durr named AP First Team All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For the second straight season, University of Louisville guard Asia Durr has been named an Associated Press First Team All-American.
She is the first player in Louisville program history to twice be named an AP First Team All-American. Angel McCoughtry is the only other Louisville player to be named AP First Team All-American.
Durr concludes her career ranked second in program history with 2,485 points and 374 made 3-pointers. She ranks first all-time in the Atlantic Coast Conference in made 3-pointers and fifth in points.
The two-time ACC Player of the Year finishes the year averaging 21.2 points per game, which marks the fourth highest scoring average in Louisville history.
Joined by fellow seniors Arica Carter and Sam Fuehring, with 123 wins she also concludes her career as the winningest player in program history.
First Team
Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, senior, O'Fallon, Mo., 20.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 61.4 fg pct (27 of 28 first-place votes, 138 points)
Megan Gustafson, Iowa, 6-3, senior, Port Wing, Wis., 28.0 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 69.6 fg pct, 1.8 blocks (26, 136)
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon, 5-11, junior, Walnut Creek, Calif., 19.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 8.1 apg, 42.3 3-pt fg pct, (26, 136)
Asia Durr, Louisville, 5-10, senior, Douglasville, Ga., 21.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 steals (25, 134)
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 6-7, senior, Brenham, Texas, 17.8 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 65.5 fg pct, 2.4 blocks (20, 124)
Second Team
Arike Ogunbowale, Notre Dame, 5-8, senior, Milwaukee, 21.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.9 steals (4, 87)
Kalani Brown, Baylor, 6-7, senior, Slidell, La., 15.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 62.3 fg pct, 1.5 blocks (3, 81)
Kristine Anigwe, California, 6-4, senior, Phoenix, 22.9 ppg, 16.3 rpg, 51.9 fg pct, 1.8 blocks (5, 76)
Alanna Smith, Stanford, 6-3, senior, Melbourne, Australia, 19.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.4 blocks (0, 68)
Bridget Carleton, Iowa State, 6-1, senior, Chatham, Ontario, 21.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.1 apg, 84.8 ft pct (0, 60)
Third Team
Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, senior, Huntington Beach, Calif., 18.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 88.1 ft pct (0, 58)
Jessica Shepard, Notre Dame, 6-4, senior, Fremont, Neb., 16.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 60.8 fg pct (2, 29)
Lauren Cox, Baylor, 6-4, junior, Flower Mound, Texas, 12.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 50.5 fg pct, 2.5 blocks (1, 29)
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, 6-1, senior, Columbia, Mo. 18.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.8 apg (0, 21)
Jackie Young, Notre Dame, 6-0, junior, Princeton, Ind., 14.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 55.4 fg pct (1, 15)
Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)
Bella Alarie, Princeton; Chastadie Barrs, Lamar; Kenisha Bell, Minnesota; Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M; Kaila Charles, Maryland; Crystal Dangerfield, UConn; Cierra Dillard, Buffalo; Reyna Frost, Central Michigan; Ae'rianna Harris, Purdue; Ruthy Hebard, Oregon; Natisha Hiedeman, Marquette; Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State; Anriel Howard, Mississippi State; Kiara Leslie, N.C. State; Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse; Aari McDonald, Arizona; Beatrice Mompremier, Miami; Destiny Slocum, Oregon State.
*Statistics through March 11
