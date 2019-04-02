“Where else would I want to coach?” John Calipari comments on UK extension

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Calipari will finish his coaching career at the University of Kentucky.
“Where else would I want to coach?” Calipari said on Monday on his weekly radio show. “There are people that call at the end of every year, you know, you get calls. The reality of it is, this has been in the works for awhile.”
Calipari said that he and UK deputy athletic director Dewayne Peevy have had ongoing discussions. “They had been talking to me for awhile. It had nothing to do with all the other stuff,” Calipari said. Seth Davis of The Athletic reported on Monday that UCLA had offered Calipari a six-year $48 million contract.
“I appreciate the administration and Mitch (athletic director Mitch Barnhart) and Dewayne and Dr. Capilouto (UK president Eli Capilouto), they want me to be here until I’m done coaching, and it’s funny, somebody said a lifetime scholarship. I don’t know what that means, I mean could be two years, I don’t want to know, don’t tell me when it is.”
Calipari is 305-71 in 10 seasons at Kentucky. He has taken the Cats to the Final Four four times (2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015). The Cats won the National Championship in 2012.
“We have some crazies, they don’t bother me, this thing is about being up at bat every year with a chance to win, this is a unique place and I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had here and it’s one of those places that you have to want this to really be here. You can’t shy from any of the stuff that goes on around,” Calipari said.
The Cats were 30-7 in 2018-19, falling to Auburn 77-71 in overtime in the Midwest Region final on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
