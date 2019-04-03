Asking yourself two questions can help keep you safe while ride sharing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police at the University of Louisville are working to make students smarter and safer when using ride sharing apps.
UofL Police Chief Gary Lewis encourages students to use University escorts while traveling on and between campuses.
But if a student needs to use a ride sharing service, the Chief recommends following the company safety protocols.
“There are some safeguards that companies like Lyft and Uber have provided with high visibility and with lighting,”Lewis said.
In the Uber app, information is immediately delivered to the customer including the driver's name and car description.
When my ride arrives, the customer can then verify the information by asking the driver’s name and asking the driver to say the customer’s name.
UofL also recommends an added layer of protection, an app called Guardian that allows students to call 911 with the touch of button.
There is also a timer for a trip a customer is taking. It can be shared so that others will know when a passenger is overdue.
Bellarmine University and University of Kentucky have similar security apps for students.
