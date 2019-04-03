Booby trap found on Parklands trail has park-goers worried

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A scary situation unfolded on Saturday for anyone who bikes or hikes along some of Louisville’s trails. A makeshift booby trap was strung across a path in the Parklands, waiting to catch a passerby.
No matter how you look at it, either a prank or someone with bad intentions, it can be incredibly dangerous.
“It’s a great place to bring your family, it’s a great park. I think one of the best things about Louisville,” cyclist Derek Carlton said.
Carlton rides the trails at Turkey Run Park a couple times a week, but on one of his rides he encountered something strange.
“As we came off the top of the Vista, I noticed what looks like a spiderweb across the trail, which isn’t uncommon, so I planned just to ride right through it,” Carlton said. ”I was going pretty slow and I came in contact with the line and I realized it wasn’t a spiderweb pretty quickly.”
It was fishing line called Spiderwire, strung deliberately across the path. It was tied to a tree and a shrub, about chest height for Carlton, on both sides of the path. Luckily, Carlton, only rode away with a minor rope burn.
He’s just glad he’s the one who made the discovery.
“If I had been going a lot faster, it could’ve potentially been serious,” Carlton said. “If I had one of my daughters with me or someone else, it could’ve caught them in the neck or face and then you could be potentially talking about a serious injury.”
“It probably was kids just thinking they were funny, or someone was fishing out here or they found some fishing line,” Park Ranger William Willhoite said. “Hopefully, it wasn’t someone that didn’t want bikers on their hiking trail.”
Park Rangers have been alerted and are doing whatever they can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
“We walked about 5 miles of trails today just to make sure nothing was out there,” Willhoite said.
Willhoite said this is the first time they’ve seen something like this and it appears to be an isolated incident. They may put out some trail cameras to monitor the area for a while, according to Willhoite, who added they are not afraid to prosecute at the park and they are taking this very seriously.
