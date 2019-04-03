Buechel firefighters remember colleague killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A devastating moment of realization came for Buechel firefighters who responded to a fatal crash to find the victim was one of their own volunteer firefighters.
Joseph Dosker Jr., 29, was killed when he rear-ended a semi around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on Buechel Bank Road, near GE’s Appliance Park.
He was a Marine Corps veteran who continued to serve his community after leaving the military.
Dosker worked full-time as an EMT and volunteered at the fire department.
“He knew that’s what he wanted to do but he was just a man’s man,” Buechel Fire Department spokesman Jordan Yuodis said. “He was all American. He gave everything 100 miles an hour and he wasn’t going to stop for anything.”
Dosker had been with Buechel Fire for about a year and a half.
The crash happened just about a mile from the firehouse.
“Our guys were the first ones there,” Yuodis said. “Initially they did not know it was Joe. After the fact, once LMPD had finished conducting their traffic investigation, they called us back to extricate the body out of the car and that’s when our crews realized it was in fact him.”
Counseling services have been made available to the firefighters who responded to the scene.
Funeral arrangements for Dosker are still pending.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but no charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.