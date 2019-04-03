Cards beat Cats 8-3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the first of two meetings between in-state rivals, the eighth-ranked Louisville baseball team tallied an 8-3 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The win was the sixth straight for Louisville (23-6), which has now won eight straight over the Wildcats on its home field and 10 of the last 12 against UK overall.
Adam Elliott (2-1) earned the win on Tuesday with two innings of scoreless work out of the bullpen. Bryan Hoeing allowed one run in his 2.1 innings, while Michael Kirian struck out four of the six batters he faced to close out the game.
After both teams went in order for the first two innings, Kentucky (16-13) jumped out in front. The Wildcats picked up a two-out, two-run single to take the early lead.
Louisville answered right back in the bottom half, scoring a pair of runs to even the game up. Ethan Stringer lined a double into the right-centerfield gap to plate Drew Campbell for the first run. Jake Snider then tripled off the top of the wall in right-center to knot the game up at two apiece.
Elliott entered with a pair of runners on and nobody out in the fourth and proceeded to get out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a strong defensive play of his own.
The Cardinals kept the momentum at the plate in the bottom of the frame, taking their first lead of the night. Zeke Pinkham went the other way for a RBI single to put Louisville in front and Stringer added his second RBI of the day after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
With the bags still full of Cardinals, Snider doubled the advantage with a single into right that scored a pair of runs to make it a 6-2 game.
Louisville tacked on two more runs with a run-scoring double from Campbell in the fifth and a defensive miscue by the Wildcats in the sixth.
The bullpen took care of the rest, securing the sixth straight victory and starting off the month of April where March left off.
Campbell, Pinkham and Snider all had two hits on the night for the Cardinals. Snider and Stringer each matched their career high in RBIs with three and two, respectively.
Louisville now heads on the road for a weekend series at Clemson. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., ET.
Official release from UofL sports information
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.