Clarksville woman describes her kidnapping, escape

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a woman at a Clarksville car wash.
Ravon Tupac Tyeshawn Briggs, of Louisville, was arrested after he allegedly abducted the woman from a car wash on Lewis and Clark Parkway.
The victim told police she was parked near the vacuums at Blue Iguana Car Wash when she was approached by Briggs, a stranger, who asked her if she knew how to get to Indianapolis.
She said he then demanded she take him there. She thought he had a gun and so she did what he said.
They took I-65 North towards Indy. The victim later told family Briggs seemed “out of it,” he fell asleep shortly after they hit the road.
When the suspect fell asleep, police said the victim was able to pull out her cell phone and text a family member for help.
While she continued driving on 65, her family contacted Clarksville police. They were able to put a ping on her cell phone.
When she reached the 74-mile marker, just north of Columbus, Indiana, Briggs woke up and told the woman to find a vending machine.
When she pulled off the interstate to a rest stop, the woman ran off to a nearby neighborhood and someone called 911. She was met by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputies soon after.
Briggs, was located inside the woman’s truck at the rest stop. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Briggs is charged with criminal confinement and possession of marijuana. More charges are possible.
