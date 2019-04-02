Family reacts to rock hitting car: ‘What these boys did was attempted murder’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - The family of a man seriously hurt when a rock smashed his windshield is furious.
Investigators say 64-year-old William Wehner was driving north on 237 near Country Club Lane in Burlington when it happened. He suffered serious injuries to his face and is at UC Medical Center.
Authorities say a 15-year-old threw a rock that hit the side of a car, but the rock a 14-year-old threw went into the windshield.
Wehner’s family says he was coming home from babysitting his grandchildren in Union Saturday night and when he passed Country Club Lane on North Bend Road his mini-van was hit by a 5 lb. rock.
Maj. Tom Scheben says he’s not sure where the teens got the rocks but there is a culvert at the intersection that contains rocks of the same size and shape as the one that went through Wehner’s windshield.
His daughter described her father’s injuries in a statement, saying: “He’s been bleeding out of his eyes for days now, waiting for surgery to lift up half of his facial skin and add metal to reconstruct his cheek bones, repair a cracked eye socket and jaw.”
Wehner’s family called the rock throwing cowardly and reckless and said: “What these boys did was attempted murder. At age 14 and 15 they are capable of understanding a car coming at you 55 mph and a 5 lb. rock. This is not assault."
But Sheben says the boy’s actions do no rise to the level of an attempted murder charge.
“There was no intent for them to murder this guy. There really wasn’t an attempt to injure him either," he said.
Sheben says his detectives were able to ask the teens why they would do such a thing. They said they got bored, went to go throw some sticks in the road, but couldn’t find any, and wound up throwing rocks -- they thought they’d watch people slam their brakes.
The 14-year-old is charged with assault and criminal mischief and the 15-year-old faces charges of complicity. Both are still being held at the Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Campbell County.
