First nonstop flight to LA departs from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The first nonstop flight to Los Angeles from Louisville took to the skies Wednesday.
American Airlines nonstop service from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport officially launched at 7:24 a.m.
According to airport officials, the daily flight departs Louisville at 7:24 a.m. EST and arrives in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. PST and the nonstop return flight departs LAX at 10:55 p.m. PST and arrives at SDF at 6:02 a.m. EST.
The flight is four hours and 30 minutes and uses a 128-seat Airbus 319.
The flight was first announced in October 2018.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.