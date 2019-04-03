FORECAST: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures; rain returns Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grab the sunglasses! Our Wednesday begins with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
As clouds increase today, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected tonight.
Thursday begins dry but cloudy. Rain chances increase during the late afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers stick around through Friday morning. While most of the rain looks to move east early Friday, clouds and drizzle linger long enough to keep us a bit cooler than Thursday.
High pressure takes over Saturday, granting us sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Rain returns to end the weekend and start the next workweek.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing clouds; warmer HIGH: 69°
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; LOW: 49°
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Showers late (60%); HIGH: 70°
IN THE APP
- Warm up continues through the weekend
- WEEKEND: Another rain chance to end the weekend
- EARLIEST ALERT: Thunder Over Louisville
