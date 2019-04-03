FORECAST: 70s for the next few days – with rain chances at times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening with mild temperatures overnight in the 40s.
Despite clouds increasing, we’ll stay dry, for now. Some sunshine Thursday afternoon should help boost temperatures into the lower 70s.
Clouds and rain chances will increase during the evening hours Thursday, and especially overnight into early Friday morning.
Rain chances diminish by mid- to late-morning on Friday as temperatures once again climb near 70 degrees.
Saturday looks delightful with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
Clouds increase again Sunday with rain chances going up as well for the latter part of the weekend.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Clouds increase, mild. LOW: 49°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers late. (60%). HIGH: 72°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers early. (40%). HIGH: 70°
IN THE APP
- WARMING: Back into the 70s for a few days
- WEEKEND: Another rain chance to end the weekend
- EARLIEST ALERT: Thunder Over Louisville
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.