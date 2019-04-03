Grant will allow TARC to expand fleet of electric buses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - TARC is expanding its service area, and getting two more electric vehicles.
It’s all thanks to a $2.7 million grant from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.
The new expanded service will reach out to the Outer Loop corridor and provide needed connections for employers and employees.
“This award allows TARC to further expand its sustainable all-electric fleet, already one of the country’s largest in operation,” TARC’s Interim Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr. said.
Metro Government also received $1.5 million for signal system upgrades and research.
