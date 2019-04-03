Hundreds of millions of Facebook user data records exposed, cybersecurity firm finds

(CNN) – Researchers found Facebook had some security vulnerabilities that exposed hundreds of millions of records.
Cybersecurity firm UpGuard said Wednesday that more than 540 million records – including comments, likes, reactions and account names – were exposed to the public until recently.
It’s unclear how many users were impacted.
Chris Vickery of UpGuard said the issue appears to have come about because of a feature that allows third parties to integrate apps and websites with Facebook.
Vickery said that when this happens, Facebook can’t guarantee the safety of user data.
In this case, two third-party Facebook app developers were found to have stored user data on Amazon's servers in a way that allowed it to be downloaded by the public, according to UpGuard’s report.
A Facebook spokesperson released a statement in response, saying: “Facebook’s policies prohibit storing Facebook information in a public database. Once alerted to the issue, we worked with Amazon to take down the databases. We are committed to working with the developers on our platform to protect people’s data.”
