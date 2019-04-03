Kentucky father charged with murder days after fire killed toddler son

LONDON, KY (WAVE) - A Kentucky father has been charged with murder, days after a house fire killed his 2-year-old son.
Two-year-old Joseph Brock was found dead in the home after firefighters put out the blaze at the home in Laurel County early Saturday morning.
Investigators said the boy’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn Brock, was able to get out of the house, but left the scene on foot just after the fire started.
Neighbors told Lexington television station WKYT that they saw Vaughn Brock, who told them he couldn’t find his child before he left the scene.
Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police detectives found Vaughn Brock at an apartment complex in the Keavy community of Laurel County.
Brock is now at the Laurel County Detention Center, charged with murder and arson.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.