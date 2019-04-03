Louisville Zoo increasing ticket prices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is increasing ticket prices, and there are different rates for weekends and weekdays.
From now through Oct. 31 general weekday admission for adults 12 to 59 years old is $16.75 online and $17.75 at the gate.
Children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 60 and over will be charged $11.75 online and $12.75 at the gate.
General weekend admission for adults is $17.75 online and $18.75 at the gate; for children and seniors it is $12.75 online and $13.75 at the gate.
Children under two are free on both weekdays and weekends.
